Assam By-polls: 31 Candidates To Contest In 5 Constituencies

Thirty-one candidates are ready to contest the by-elections to five constituencies in Assam this year that is going to take place on October 30.

According to sources, thirty-nine candidates filed for nomination papers for the by-elections.

While eight other candidates withdrew their nomination papers on Saturday.

The results will be announced on 2nd November.