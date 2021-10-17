Assam By-polls: 31 Candidates To Contest In 5 Constituencies

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Bypolls
Representative Image

Thirty-one candidates are ready to contest the by-elections to five constituencies in Assam this year that is going to take place on October 30.

According to sources, thirty-nine candidates filed for nomination papers for the by-elections.

While eight other candidates withdrew their nomination papers on Saturday.

Related News

North Guwahati: 9-Year-Old Girl Drowns In Brahmaputra River

Guwahati: Dispur Police Arrests 2 Drunk Women Driving At…

Pandora Papers Records: Nilesh Parekh Opens Offshore Firm…

Assam Logs 269 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 290 Discharged

As per the latest updates, thirty-one candidates are going to contest for the five constituencies in Assam on the by-elections to be held on 30 October.

The results will be announced on 2nd November.

You might also like
Assam

Biopic On footballer Baichung Bhutia

World

Imran Khan Government Breaks Records in Borrowing Money

Top Stories

KMSS To launch Awareness drive against CAB

National

Rahul Gandhi calls CAA ‘notebandi no 2’

National

Goa Forward Party Breaks Alliance With BJP

Assam

Man Electrocuted To Death In Maligaon: 1 Injured