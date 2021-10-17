Assam By-polls: 31 Candidates To Contest In 5 Constituencies
Thirty-one candidates are ready to contest the by-elections to five constituencies in Assam this year that is going to take place on October 30.
According to sources, thirty-nine candidates filed for nomination papers for the by-elections.
While eight other candidates withdrew their nomination papers on Saturday.
As per the latest updates, thirty-one candidates are going to contest for the five constituencies in Assam on the by-elections to be held on 30 October.
The results will be announced on 2nd November.