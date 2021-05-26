Assam Cabinet Sets Up Welfare of Bodoland Department

The Assam government created the Welfare of Bodoland Department for speedy implementation of various schemes in Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, and Udalguri districts of the state.

The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday.

Affairs of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) were under the Welfare of Plain Tribes and Backward Classes Department.

The cabinet also approved a proposal to set up Bodoland Administrative Staff College at Kokrajhar, the headquarters of BTR and will immediately begin its operations by getting a rented building.

Moreover, it has been decided that the senior-most secretary of the department concerned will transfer cash to bank accounts of the pensioners within 10th of every month and there would be no need to send files to the Finance Department for its approval for releasing monthly stipends to beneficiaries of three schemes- Kushal Konwar Universal Old Age Pension, Indira Miri Universal Widow Pension and Deen Dayal Dibyang Yojana.

The cabinet also approved a guideline for the responsibilities of guardian ministers who will look after administrative affairs of districts and will be given responsibility for the implementation of the government policy, administrative reforms and other welfare schemes for two or three districts entrusted to them.

They will also review the implementation of all centrally-sponsored schemes and the priority programmes of the state, and will visit their respective districts at least once a month.