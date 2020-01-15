Assam celebrates Magh Bihu

Assam celebrates Magh Bighu, also known as Bhogali Bihu today. Popularly known as the Bihu of feasting, the festival calls for erecting hut-like ’meji’ (bonfire) or ‘bhelaghars’ with bamboo, dry leaves, wood and offshoot in which people eat the food for the feast on ‘Uruka’ and burn the huts next morning.

People from all walks of life irrespective of caste, religion or language celebrate the harvest festival across Assam. A variety of sweets and delicacies are being prepared at the Assamese households during this bihu that includes pitha, prepared from rice, coconut, sesame and jaggery, laru (sweets of coconut) etc.

Magh Bihu is not just celebrated in the rural areas of Assam but the urban people too celebrated Bihu organising feasts and burning Meji.

Though people are celebrating Magh Bihu across the State, they also jointly voiced against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) this year. People were seen burning the copy of the act on the Meji fire after various organisations including AASU appealed to the people of Assam to burn the act during the Bihu celebrations.