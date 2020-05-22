ASSAM: Chargesheet filed against ABOCWWB Ex-chairman

The Assam Chief minister’s special vigilance cell on Friday filed a charge sheet against Gautam Baruah, Ex-Chairman of the Assam Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, (ABOCWWB), in connection with a multi-crore scam.

The Investigation Officer of Vigilance PS Faruk Ahmed, APS, DySP, Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell, carried out the investigation and submitted the 2nd (supplementary) charge sheet. The Government of Assam had granted Prosecution Sanction against the arrested accused Gautam Baruah. The vigilance cell has completed the investigation of the case and submitted the charge sheet within the stipulated time frame, after the recent arrest of Gautam Baruah from New Delhi.

A case was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by Tapan Sarma, IAS, the then Labour Commissioner Cum Member Secretary of Assam Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, (ABOCWWB) about the “forgery and large scale misappropriation of Govt. funds amounting to Rs. 121 Crores of board funds” by his predecessor Member Secretary and Chairman.

The case was pending since the prime accused Gautam Baruah was absconding and evading joining the investigation and was finally arrested by the Police team from CM’S Special Vigilance Cell with the active coordination of Delhi Police Crime Branch from the busy streets of Safdarjang Enclave, New Delhi, on 24th February, 2020, and after thorough custodial interrogation, he was forwarded to judicial custody.