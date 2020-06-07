Failing in exam isn’t equal to failing in life

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has called upon the unsuccessful students not to be disheartened by failure and prepare with renewed determination for the next year’s examination to achieve success.

A girl from West Jorhat Assam has committed suicide on Saturday. She hanged herself with a drape used for salwar kurta. The cause of death was her High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or class 10 Boards result. She had received 1st Division with letter marks in 1 subject.

This incident has created an uproar in Jorhat and other parts of Assam, at a time when the schools were busy celebrating their ‘glorious’ results to showcase their achievements.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday congratulated the rank holders and all those who passed in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and High Madrassa Examinations of the state and wished them a bright future ahead. He also congratulated the teachers and parents of the students for their success.

The Chief Minister said that the success in this examination is the result of the students’ hard work and perseverance and through their dedication and sincerity the students must aspire to reach greater heights in the future to be able to contribute meaningfully to the state’s progress. Apart from being successful in their academic careers, the students must aim for achieving all round development of their personalities and lead a life of high moral values, he exhorted.