Assam Chief Secy & DGP Visit Sarusajai Stadium

Chief Secretary of Assam Kumar Sanjay Krishna and DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta visited Sarusajai Stadium on Monday to take stock of the arrangements made in the quarantine center ahead of the ‘Cyclone Amphan’ which will intensify from the Bay of Bengal.

Cyclone Amphan will intensify extremely severe cyclonic storms according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) and to review the precautionary measures, both Chief Secretary and DGP visited the stadium for the safety of the people.

Talking about the lockdown 4.0, the DGP said that the police will inspect the markets and shops in the civil dress with cameras in hand. During the inspection, if anyone found to violate the lockdown norms of social distancing, the license of the particular business establishments will be cancelled.