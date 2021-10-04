Assam: Cinema Hall Owners Urge State Govt to Consider 100% Audience

All Assam Cinema Hall Association (AACHA) on Monday urged the state government to consider allowing 100 percent audience.

The appeal came following the decision of the state government to reopen the cinema halls and multiplexes in the state with 50 percent capacity owing to the Covid situation.

However, the association said that it would be difficult for them to run the halls with 50 percent capacity as the halls remain shut for several months for which they have to incur huge loss.

The association also requested the state power minister Bimal Borah to consider a mechanism to address the electricity bill issues of the theatres hit by the restrictions. It claimed that at least three cinema halls were shut down due to the loss incurred during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Around 22 Assamese movies have been waiting to be released as the cinema halls were expected to start operating from the next week. Most of them will be released after Diwali.

The cinema hall have remained closed in the state since April due to the second wave of the COVID-19 outbreak.

