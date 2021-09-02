Assam: CM Inaugurates Stadium In Biswanath, Promises Indigenous Status To Gorkhas

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday visited Nagshankar in Biswanath district of Assam where he inaugurated an indoor stadium along with a swimming pool to enhance the scope of sports in Assam.

The Chief Minister has also announced a fund of Rs. 10 crore for the indoor stadium and swimming pool in Nagshakar on Thursday.

Further, CM Sarma also announced other assistance for the Nagshankar area development in Biswanath.

CM Sarma said that 30 new beds will be given to the Nagshakar Hospital to minimize the unavailability of hospital beds.

All the Gorkha people will be getting land rights under the tribal blocks, said CM Sarma.

He also announced on Thursday that the Gorkhas will be given indigenous Assamese status in the state after inaugurating the stadium and pool in Nagshankar.

CM Sarma also assured that no Gorkhas in Assam will be called non indigenous in the state.

He further added that the Gorkha people who are currently under de-voter status, their application and complaints will be worked on as soon as possible.