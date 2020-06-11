Assam CM Lauds Sonu Sood For Bringing Assam Migrant Workers Home

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal applauded actor Sonu Sood for his kind gesture of arranging a flight to ferry 180 migrants of Assam stuck in Mumbai to Silchar.

The Chief Minister took to Twitter to praise the actor’s humanitarian act. He wrote, “Apart from being a great actor, Shri @SonuSood is a great human being and a good samaritan to those in need. I convey my heartfelt thanks for arranging a flight to ferry 180 migrants of Assam stuck in Mumbai to Silchar. Kudos for your gesture.”

Apart from being a great actor, Shri @SonuSood is a great human being and a good samaritan to those in need.



I convey my heartfelt thanks for arranging a flight to ferry 180 migrants of Assam stuck in Mumbai to Silchar. Kudos for your gesture. — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) June 11, 2020

The actor ferried back workers by arranging them a chartered Air Asia flight from Mumbai on June 9. This was the 12th flight under Air Asia’s initiative to help migrant workers get back to their home states.

Air Asia had started its ‘Umeed Ki Udaan’ flights to assist stranded migrant workers reach home during the lockdown.