Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has ranked 9th in most popular CMs chart in the country, according to a survey conducted by IANS-C voter.

He enjoys a net approval rating of 67.17. While, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is the most popular CM in the country, followed by Bhupesh Baghel and Jagan Mohan Reddy. Right at the bottom are BJP chief ministers Manohar Lal Khattar of Haryana (4.47) and Trivendra Singh Rawat of Uttarakhand (17.72).