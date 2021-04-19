Assam CM Sonowal Reviews COVID-19 Situation

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
CM Reviews COVID Situation
86

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal urged the people of the state to follow COVID-19 protocols in order to bring the cases into control. In a review meeting with the health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Secretary, and other officials, the Chief Minister said that the government will take all possible measures to save the people from the pandemic.

In the review meet held at CM’s residence, Sonowal also urged people to wear mask, sanitize hands and maintain social distancing.

The CM further stated that the DGP and Chief Secretary will announce the new COVID-19 guidelines on Tuesday through a press conference.  

Related News

Students Stage Protest Outside Gauhati University

Former Union Minister Bachi Singh Rawat Dies Of COVID-19

Meghalaya: Govt Bans Entry of Tourists Amid Spike in…

Dibrugarh University UG/PG Exams To Be Held In Offline Mode

While asked about the HSLC and HS exam, the chief minister said that the decision will be announced tomorrow.  

You might also like
Regional

It was a slip of tongue: Brahman Samaj on Zubeen’s remark

Regional

135 Deported To Myanmar

Regional

4 persons from Assam dead in Alipurduar accident

Regional

Hailakandi returning to normal

Sports

July 11 : What a coincidence for England!

Business

IOC Q2 Results: Net Profit At ₹6,025.81 Cr

Comments
Loading...