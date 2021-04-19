Assam CM Sonowal Reviews COVID-19 Situation

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal urged the people of the state to follow COVID-19 protocols in order to bring the cases into control. In a review meeting with the health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Secretary, and other officials, the Chief Minister said that the government will take all possible measures to save the people from the pandemic.

In the review meet held at CM’s residence, Sonowal also urged people to wear mask, sanitize hands and maintain social distancing.

The CM further stated that the DGP and Chief Secretary will announce the new COVID-19 guidelines on Tuesday through a press conference.

While asked about the HSLC and HS exam, the chief minister said that the decision will be announced tomorrow.