Assam CM Visits SOS Village On Children’s Day

By Pratidin Bureau
File Image
Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday visited the SOS Children’s Village, Guwahati on the occasion of Children’s Day and interacted with the children of the village.

While distributing fruits and gifts among them, he extended Diwali greetings to the children and urged them to work hard with commitment to be successful in life, an official release stated.

While calling on the children to give importance to human values in developing their personalities, Sonowal dwelled on the significance of observation of Children’s Day on former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday and referred to Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals of non-violence and peace as keys to achieving a society based on moral values and brotherhood. 

He also stressed on the need of giving equal importance to sports and physical exercise in the formative years of the children for a healthy life.

The chief minister during interaction advised the authorities of the village to imbibe humanitarian values among the children to prepare them as good citizens. Putting emphasis on the importance of traits such as honesty, dedication and commitment to evolve into ideal citizens and make meaningful contributions to nation building process, the Chief Minister advised the children to persevere and make consistent efforts to excel in their chosen fields braving all odds, the release added.

