Assam CM Wishes On Kati Bihu

Today marks the completion of sowing and transplanting paddies, Assamese across the state are observing Kati Bihu amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal extended his wishes on Twitter and prayed for the prosperity of the citizens in Assam.

In a tweet in Assamese, Sonowal said that the lush green farms are the symbol of the hard work and hope of the farmers.

The festival also known as Kongaali Bihu or the festival of the poor, due to the outbreak of the pandemic, there has been difficulties for the common people to carry out the customs.

Meanwhile, conveying wishes on Kati Bihu state finance and health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted in Assamese that agriculture is the backbone of Assamese culture and of the three Bihus, Kaati Bihu represents it.