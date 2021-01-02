Assam: Cong Announces Farm Loan Waiver, Nyay Scheme

Ahead of the upcoming Assam legislative assembly election, Congress announced a waiver of farm debts and microfinance loans for women, implementation of minimum income guarantee scheme ”Nyay”, free electricity up to 120 units for the poor and middle class, and ensure at least one job for each family, the state’s party president Ripun Bora informed on Friday.

The party intends to waive the farmers’ debt-like “it has been done by the party”s governments in Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, Punjab and also in Madhya Pradesh earlier under Kamal Nath”, Bora said.

People in villages, particularly women, take loans from microfinance organisations and face immense harassment, he said to PTI.

A Bill was passed in the assembly session to protect economically vulnerable people, particularly women, from microfinance institutions and money lenders, PTI reported.

“We do not have any issue with it (the Bill), but women empowerment is a priority for the party and when we come to power, all types of micro-finance loans for women will be waived”, he said.

Bora said that the Congress will also implement the minimum income guarantee scheme ”Nyuntam Aay Yojana” (Nyay) which was included in the party’s manifesto in the last Lok Sabha polls.

“Power supply is a major issue in the state and its price has increased though the income of people has not. If the Congress comes to power, it will provide relief to maximum people with 120 units of free electricity to nearly 60 lakh poor and middle-class families,” Bora said.

T ”One Family, One Job will be adopted and we will ensure that we can provide jobs,” he added.

The Congress is also committed to protecting communal harmony which is a part of the exceptional social fabric of the state, and not divide people on the basis of religion, community, and language as the BJP is doing since assuming power, Bora claimed.