Assam Cong MLA Rajdeep Gowala Expelled From Party

The Congress on Friday expelled its MLA Rajdeep Gowala in Assam for a period of six years for “anti-party” activities.

“The Congress president has approved the proposal of the expulsion of Rajdeep Gowala, MLA, Assam, from the party for a period of six years for indulging in anti-party activities,” KC Venugopal, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary said in a statement.

Gowala, who is a party MLA from Lakhimpur in Barak Valley, was allegedly hobnobbing with few BJP members for some time.

BJP leader and Health Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier claimed a few months ago when Rajya Sabha elections were to take place that Gowala would be joining BJP with some other Congress MLAs in the state.

Assam Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to be held on April 2021.