Assam: Congress’ Gaurav Gogoi Takes A Dig At BJP And CM Sarma In Golaghat

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi challenged state finance minister Ajanta Neog in the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections on Saturday in an event organised in Assam’s Golaghat.

Addressing the media there he said that the ruling BJP ran the politics of buying and selling MLAs, adding that his father, former chief minister of Assam, Tarun Gogoi had given students laptops but the BJP was only busy with planning elections.

Mr. Gogoi attacked the BJP saying there was a section in the BJP that disliked the current CM Sarma and to have political safety, he had to take MLAs from other parties, adding that this was the reason that Assam was having by-elections one after another.

He said, “This government is busy with elections and we have not seen any developmental work from them. They had promised 1 lakh jobs which have not happened yet. The population of Assam was supposed to get the two doses of vaccine which also has not happened yet”. He further took a jibe at the CM saying that under him, the state was sliding deeper into debt.

