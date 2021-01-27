Assam Congress Leader Jamal Uddin Ahmed Passes Away

Congress leader and Badarpur MLA, Jamal Uddin Ahmed, has passed away in the wee hours of Wednesday at Karimganj Civil Hospital. He was 66.

As per reports, Ahmed was suffering from diabetes and had not been keeping well in recent times. He was referred to the Silchar Medical College Hospital (SMCH) but died before he could be shifted.

Leaders cutting across party lines condoled the Congress leader’s demise.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was one of the first to express grief on his death.

“Saddened to learn about the demise of veteran Congress leader and Badarpur MLA Jamal Uddin Ahmed. Praying for the departed soul, I offer my sincere condolences to his family and well-wishers,” he tweeted.

Saddened to learn about the demise of veteran Congress leader and Badarpur MLA Jamal Uddin Ahmed. Praying for the departed soul, I offer my sincere condolences to his family and well-wishers. — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) January 27, 2021

Assam cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also tweeted in Assamese – “Mourning the demise of Badarpur MLA and veteran Congress leader Jamal Uddin Ahmed. He will be remembered for his selfless contributions for the development to the State. I offer my sincere condolences to his family and well-wishers.”

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said – “Saddened to learn about the passing away of two senior Congress leaders earlier this morning, Badarpur MLA Jamal Uddin Ahmed and ex-MLA Dergaon Arati Hazarika. My prayers and condolences are with their respective families.”

Saddened to learn about the passing away of two senior Congress leaders earlier this morning, Badarpur MLA Jamal Uddin Ahmed and ex-MLA Dergaon Arati Hazarika. My prayers and condolences are with their respective families. — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) January 27, 2021

“Deeply Saddened to hear about passing away of Senior Congress leader & MLA of Badarpur, Assam Jamaluddin Ahmed. Extend my condolences to his family and friends,” tweeted Assam Congress President Ripun Bora.

Ahmed’s demise is considered as a major setback for Congress ahead of the Assembly elections as the party’s strength has now reduced to 19.

Earlier today, Congress leader and former MLA from Dergaon Aroti Hazarika also died due to a heart ailment.