Assam Congress Teams Up With AIUDF, Left Parties To Contest Polls

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) confirmed its alliance with All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and five other parties to fight the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Assam Assembly elections this year.

In a press meet held on Tuesday, APCC president Ripuna Bora said in the presence of AICC observer and Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Waghel, AICC Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh and AICC leader Mukul Wasnik that Congress will form an alliance with AIUDF, CPM, CPI, CPI (M), and Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM).

The party also said that it would welcome Assam Jatiya Parishad and Raijor Dal to join the alliance as well.

“Our doors are open for all anti-BJP parties and we invite the regional parties to join hands with us against our fight to remove the ruling party from power,” the Rajya Sabha MP said.

AIDUF leaders Aminul Islam and Hafiz Bashir Ahmed Qasimi, CPM leaders Hemen Das and Deven Bhattacharya, CPI leader Munin Mahanta, CPI (ML) leader Vivek Das and, AGM leaders Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Bhuyan and Lachit Bordoli were present during the alliance meeting.

Jitendra Singh said we have united at the call of Assam’s people. The manifesto of the party will be developed in consultation with the allied parties.

As per reports of poll predictions, speculations have surface that National Democratic Alliance led by the BJP in alliance with Asom Gana Parishad, United People’s Party Liberal and Gana Suraksha Party will secure 43 percent, while the UPA will fetch 35 per cent of the seats. AIUDF is likely to get 8 per cent of seats and others may get 14 per cent.