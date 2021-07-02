Assam: Congress’s Juri Sarma Bordoloi Joins BJP

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Juri Sarma Bordoloi

Assam Congress leader Juri Sarma Bordoloi on Friday joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at its party headquarter in Hengrabari. Other than Juri Sarma Bordoloi, 50 members of the Guwahati committee of Congress joined the saffron party.

Juri Sarma Bordoloi joined BJP in the presence of its state party President Bhabesh Kalita and Pijush Hazarika.

Juri Sarma Bordoloi resigned from Assam Congress on the day when Rupjyoti Kurmi resigned from his post as MLA.

She expressed deep anger against the party leadership saying that it has now become an abode of fake promises.

Dr. Juri further added that the Congress Party is in deep dilemma regarding the CAA issue as well.

“People do not want Rahul Gandhi as their leader. We lost the last election for this very reason,” said Juri Sarma.

While addressing the people regarding the concerned issue, the Congress leader also added that many other skilled and deserving leaders had left the party.

And sadly, the high command of the Congress Party has been neglecting the issue, she added.

