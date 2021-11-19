Assam | Construction of Majuli-Jorhat Bridge to Start from Nov 30: CM Sarma

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced that the construction work of the new bridge in Majuli connecting Jorhat will be started from November 30.

Taking stock of the Solar Piped Water Supply scheme under PHE department at Namoni Jakaibowa in Majuli, the Chief Minister said that he will visit the river island again on November 30 and will lay the foundation stone of the new bridge. “I have announced earlier that a new bridge will be constructed over the River Brahmaputra at Majuli and the first pile foundation will be started on November 30 and it will take 4 years time to complete the bridge,” CM Sarma said.

The Assam Chief Minister along with the other minister inspected the projects of model college, polytechnic college, cultural university and an Ayurvedic hospital and said that all the projects will be completed in due time.

Related News

Assam Ranks 3rd In IPF Smart Policing Index 2021

‘Will Continue Agitation Till Farm Laws Officially…

Centre’s Decision of Repealing Farm Laws for ‘Fear of…

Goalpara: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Civil Hospital, 14…

ALSO READ: ‘Will Continue Agitation Till Farm Laws Officially Repealed’: Rakesh Tikait

You might also like
Top Stories

Delhi Air Quality Plunges To ‘Severe’ Category Post Diwali

Environment

Tiger Sighted In Kedarnath Wildlife Sanctuary

National

Delhi: Odd-Even Scheme Kicks Off Today

Assam

Assam’s power lines to be upgraded soon

Assam

Amit Shah To Visit Assam Tomorrow

Assam

One arrested from Kashmir for remarks against martyr Sunil Kalita