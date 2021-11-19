Assam | Construction of Majuli-Jorhat Bridge to Start from Nov 30: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced that the construction work of the new bridge in Majuli connecting Jorhat will be started from November 30.

Taking stock of the Solar Piped Water Supply scheme under PHE department at Namoni Jakaibowa in Majuli, the Chief Minister said that he will visit the river island again on November 30 and will lay the foundation stone of the new bridge. “I have announced earlier that a new bridge will be constructed over the River Brahmaputra at Majuli and the first pile foundation will be started on November 30 and it will take 4 years time to complete the bridge,” CM Sarma said.

The Assam Chief Minister along with the other minister inspected the projects of model college, polytechnic college, cultural university and an Ayurvedic hospital and said that all the projects will be completed in due time.

