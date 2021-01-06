Assam Cop Sentenced To 4-Year Imprisonment For Bribery

A police officer from Assam was sentenced to 4-years of rigorous imprisonment by a special court in a case of bribery dating back to 2015.

The officer in-charge of Guwahati Railway Police Station, Sisir Bhatta along with constable Dinesh Upadhai were arrested by officials of vigilance and anti-corruption bureau in 2015 for demanding and accepting bribe amounting to Rs 7000.

The court observed that the charges against Bhatta were true beyond a doubt and sentenced him to 3-years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) under U/S 7 of PC Act. He was also sentenced to undergo RI for 4 years U/S 13(2) of PC Act. The court ordered that both the sentences will run concurrently.

The constable however was acquitted of his charges as there was no material on record against him.