Assam reported new 2796 coronavirus cases on Thursday pushing the state’s total cases tally to 71795.

The active cases have surged to 24414. In the last 24 hours 61318 tests were conducted and Kamrup (M) reported 418 cases, Cachar- 307, Kamrup (R)- 248 and Dibrugarh- 207. The positivity rate is 4.55%

So far 47209 recoveries have been made while 169 deaths have been reported.