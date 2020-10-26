Assam COVID-19: Death Toll Climbs to 908

Assam’s COVID-19 death toll climbed 908 after two more people succumbed to the disease on Monday. This was informed by state Health & Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma through his Twitter handle.

The deceased have been identified as Romoni Sharma (54) and Mrinal Kanti Sinha (57) of Kamrup Metro.

Taking to twitter, the minister wrote, “Deeply saddened to share the demise of two #COVID19 patients today- Late Romoni Sharma (54) and Late Mrinal Kanti Sinha (57) of Kamrup Metro.

We stand with the bereaved families in this hour of grief.

My condolences. Om Shanti.”

The death rate in the state stand at 0.44%.

