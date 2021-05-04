Assam COVID-19: Night Curfew, Shops Closing Time Revised

The night curfew timing in Assam has been revised by the state government. The new timing of night curfew will come into effect from 6 pm to 5 am daily which will come into force from Wednesday, May 5.

In the revised SOP issued by the state government, it also said that the shops and other business establishments will be closed from 2 PM which was earlier closed from 6 PM.

No people or individual could move out of their home after 6 pm. However, emergency services will be exempted from the order.

The government has also imposed new rules for marriage. The new order said that only 20 persons will be allowed to attend marriage party.

No meetings, public gatherings will be allowed in open space.