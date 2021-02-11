Assam COVID-19: Over 1lakh Health Workers Inoculated

A total of 1,10,602 health workers in Assam have received the shots of the COVID-19 vaccine till Wednesday, according to a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission.

According to the bulletin, the ‘Covishield’ vaccine was given to 2,053 beneficiaries at 69 session sites, while 37 received ‘Covaxin’ shots at two sites.



No case of adverse event following immunization (AEFI) was reported during the day, it said.



The COVID-19 tally in Assam mounted to 2,17,267 as the state reported 11 new cases, the bulletin said.



The new cases include five from Kamrup Metropolitan and two from Dibrugarh districts.



The fresh cases were detected out of 18,027 samples tested with a positivity rate at 0.06 per cent.

No coronavirus death was reported during the day, the NHM bulletin said.

The total number of fatalities due to the infection stood at 1,086, while 1,347 COVID patients have died for other reasons.

Assam currently has 327 active cases, and three migrated to other states.

Seventeen patients were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,14,507, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients is at 98.73 per cent.

The state has so far conducted 66,21,149 sample tests for COVID-19, it added.