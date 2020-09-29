Top StoriesRegional

Assam: COVID Claims 13 More Lives

Assam registered 13 more coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday, health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed.

The death toll in the state has now mounted to 680.

“Very sad and anguished to inform that 13 more COVID positive patients have succumbed to the disease,” the minister said.

Out of the 13 deaths, two each have been reported from Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, Jorhat and Dhubri, while, one each have been registered in Sivasagar, Darrang, Kokrajhar, Nalbari and Majuli.

Late Dr Ratan Kumar Kotokey (65) of Dibrugarh; Late Ralash Hazarika (48) of Sivasagar; Late Anuwar Hussain (60) of Dibrugarh; Late Narayan Dutta (70) of Lakhimpur; Late Kameshwar Sharma (52) of Nalbari; Late Sushil Bhattacharjee (75) of Darrang; Late Bhumidhar Nath (60) of Majuli; Late Amir Akbar Khan (75) of Jorhat; Late Anjali Shil (74) of Jorhat; Late Narayan Ch Barman (62) of Kokrajhar; Late Nandeswar Hajarika (35) of Lakhimpur; Late Chitta Ranjan Roy (67) of Dhubri; Late Amsar Ali (62) of Dhubri.

