Assam: Criteria for Inter-District Travelling

The Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) has organized bus service for the inter-district travel for three days starting April 25 to April 27.

Managing Director of ASTC, Anand Prakash Tiwari said that as per the instruction of the state government who allowed inter-district travel for stranded people in different parts of the state, the department has organized bus service with certain criteria. “People will have to follow some criteria in order to travel on the bus. Those who have their own car and want to travel have to apply for e-pass through the deputy commissioner office,” said Tiwari.

He further stated that around 50,000 people will be relocated to their respective places during these three days. During the course of travel, people must follow some rules. The following rules are:

All people will receive an SMS ticket on their mobile Once the passenger receives the SMS, they can come out of the house Passenger must wear masks during the journey The journey will be started only after the screening of the passengers No passenger from Red Zone will be allowed to travel but one will be able to travel to Red Zone if they belong to that district Passenger will only be allowed to get off from the bus in their particular stoppage

Tiwari further stated that in the case of stranded laborers, industry or the firm owner under whom the laborers work must book the vehicles and inform the DC office about their travel requirement. Accordingly, the DC office will allow their movement and then they may drop the laborers to their native places. On the other hand, students or the general public who are stuck in their relative’s place due to various reasons and want to return to their home can apply for the same.

“There is no reason to panic as each and every person who contacted us will be replied back. People who will be allowed to return to their native places on 25th April will get all the information regarding their travel by 24th April,” said Tiwari.

Moreover, the Kamrup (Metro) administration has also launched a WhatsApp number for the bus service. The numbers are 86381-12297, 70025-46684, 69014-62595.

The administration has also launched two websites for the public to apply for the e-passes. The websites are: Kamrupmetro.assam.gov.in, Kamrupmetro.in