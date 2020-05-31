Assam crosses 1 lakh Covid-19 test milestone

Assam on Sunday achieved the milestone of completing one lakh tests for Covid-19. Taking to Twitter, State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that “Extremely proud of my team for achieving an impressive milestone of completing 1 lakh COVID testing. By June 15, we’ll complete 2 lakh tests”.

“Kudos to Assam Health Department for achieving this feat and demonstrating remarkable teamwork & discipline” the Minister added.

Our #COVID19 test break-up, as on May 31, 2020 is as follows:



JMCH – 12,732

SMCH – 9111

GMCH – 22,052

AMCH – 5146

TMCH – 12,450

FAAMCH – 22,054

RMRC – 12,905



Outsourced – 4033

Total – 100,483

The State has conducted 1,00,483 tests in state laboratories till Sunday.