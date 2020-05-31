Top StoriesRegional

Assam crosses 1 lakh Covid-19 test milestone

By Pratidin Bureau
File Image
105

Assam on Sunday achieved the milestone of completing one lakh tests for Covid-19. Taking to Twitter, State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that “Extremely proud of my team for achieving an impressive milestone of completing 1 lakh COVID testing. By June 15, we’ll complete 2 lakh tests”.

“Kudos to Assam Health Department for achieving this feat and demonstrating remarkable teamwork & discipline” the Minister added.

The State has conducted 1,00,483 tests in state laboratories till Sunday.

