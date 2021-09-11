Assam Crosses 2 Crore Covid-19 Vaccination: CM Sarma

Assam has successfully crossed 2 crore Covid-19 vaccination across the state of its eligible citizens on Saturday.

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the news through one of his tweets in the official twitter handle of the CM.

“Proud to inform that Assam has achieved the milestone of 2 Cr vaccination against #Covid_19 today. Congratulations to all Heath workers for this important landmark @mansukhmandviya,” wrote Sarma.

Proud to inform that Assam has achieved the milestone of 2 Cr vaccination against #Covid_19 today. Congratulations to all Heath workers for this important landmark @mansukhmandviya pic.twitter.com/xy1PCe1hZU — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 11, 2021

A total of 1.6 crores have been administered with the first dose of the vaccine, while only 36,70,669 people are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Assam has recorded 396 Covid-19 cases on Friday with a positivity rate of 0.52%.

The new cases have been detected out of 76,432 Covid-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. Five deaths were reported today, while, 569 cured cases were discharged.

The districts with the highest cases were Kamrup Metro (70), Golaghat (31), Sivasagar (31), and Jorhat (25).

The district-wise deaths are – Morigaon (2), Bongaigaon (1), Kamrup Metro (1), Tinsukia (1).

The total recoveries of the state have touched 5,82,586 with a recovery rate of 98.02 per cent.

Covid-related fatalities in the state have reached 5,732 with a death rate of 0.96 per cent.

The overall caseload has reached 5,94,347.