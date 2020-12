A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan of Assam died and two other jawans were injured in a grenade blast in Jammu and Kashmir.

Reportedly, the incident took place in a terror attack occurred at Kupwara on Thursday.

The deceased jawan identified as one Mritunjoy Chutia, 25-year-old from Dhemaji’s Sissiborgaon. He was on duty while the incident took place. Further details awaited.