Assam: Daily Covid-19 Cases Dip Below 1000-Mark

Assam on Tuesday recorded 929 new cases of coronavirus, taking the active caseload of the state to 9,698. The positivity rate of the state has dipped to 0.81 percent.

Further, 964 discharges were reported, while 16 fatalities were registered.

1,14,152 Covid tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, of which the districts with the highest cases have been reported from Kamrup Metro (155), Lakhimpur (85), Barpeta (54), and Golaghat (51).

The district-wise deaths are Bongaigaon (2), Golaghat (2), Hojai (2), Kamrup Metro (2), while Dhemaji, Jorhat, Kamrup Rural, Karbi Anglong, Lakhimpur, Sivasagar, Tinsukia, and Udalguri reported one fatality each. The state’s total caseload has touched 5,76,149. The total recoveries stood at 5,59,684 with a recovery rate of 97.14 percent. Meanwhile, the total tally of Covid-19 related fatalities has escalated to 5,420 with a death rate of 0.94 percent.

