Assam Declared ‘Disturbed Area’ For Another 6 Months Under AFSPA

By Pratidin Bureau
Amid hectic poll campaigns across the state by political parties ahead of the Assembly elections, Assam has been declared as a “Disturbed Area” for six more months under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (AFSPA).

As per powers conferred under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, the Governor of Assam has declared the entire state of Assam as “Disturbed Area” up to 6 (six) months beyond February 27, 2021, unless withdrawn earlier,” an official statement issued here on Wednesday said.

The state was last declared a ‘Disturbed Area’ for six months from August 28, 2020. AFSPA has been in force in Assam since November 1990. The Act is renewed every six months.

