Assam Detects 102 New COVID Cases, 1 Death

Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
1

The state of Assam detected 102 new coronavirus related cases on Friday. The total active caseload of the state is at 1.64% with 3539 cases.

The new cases were detected out of 22762 tests conducted. The positivity rate has dipped to 0.45%.

Meanwhile, 85 cured patients were discharged, pushing the recovery rate to 97.88% with 210697 cases.

One person from Cachar succumbed to the virus today. She was identified as one Anjali Sengupta (78). The death tally of the state is now at 1011.

So far, the total caseload of the state has touched 215250.

The above information was notified by health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Twitter.

