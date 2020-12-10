Top StoriesRegional

Assam Detects 140 New COVID Cases, Death Toll At 999

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
93

140 new coronavirus related cases were registered in Assam on Thursday, pushing the active caseload to 3516.

The new cases detected out of 22649 tests conducted today, with a positivity rate of 0.62%, and Kamrup Metro reported 45 cases. The active cases stood at 1.64 %.

Meanwhile, 165 patients were discharged today, taking the recoveries to 209787. The recovery rate now stands at 97.89 %.

Related News

Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia’s Home Attacked By BJP, Says AAP

2nd Phase Of BTC Elections Conclude With 78 % Voter Turnout

Jharkhand Woman Allegedly Raped By 17 Men, Husband Held…

Assam Receives “Best State Promoting Sports” Award

One person from Sivasagar succumbed to the virus today. She was identified as one Elizabeth Smith (78). The death tally of the state is at 999.

So far, the state’s total caseload is at 214305.

You might also like
Regional

Doul Govindo Temple to Remain Closed till July 31

Regional

Security beefed up before Independence Day celebration in Assam

National

LS Passes Bill To Cut Salaries Of MPs By 30%

National

Manipur To Relax Lockdown In Rural Areas

Regional

Himanta Appeals Stranded People To Return By June 10

Entertainment

Assam’s Short Documentary Bags Best Film

Comments
Loading...