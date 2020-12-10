Assam Detects 140 New COVID Cases, Death Toll At 999

140 new coronavirus related cases were registered in Assam on Thursday, pushing the active caseload to 3516.

The new cases detected out of 22649 tests conducted today, with a positivity rate of 0.62%, and Kamrup Metro reported 45 cases. The active cases stood at 1.64 %.

Meanwhile, 165 patients were discharged today, taking the recoveries to 209787. The recovery rate now stands at 97.89 %.

One person from Sivasagar succumbed to the virus today. She was identified as one Elizabeth Smith (78). The death tally of the state is at 999.

So far, the state’s total caseload is at 214305.