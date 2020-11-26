Top StoriesRegional

Assam Detects 150 New COVID Cases, No Death

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
121

Assam detected 150 new coronavirus related cases on Thursday. The total active caseload of the state is only 1.55 per cent with 3285 cases.

The new cases were registered out of 20778 tests conducted. The positivity rate has dipped to 0.72 per cent.

Meanwhile, 142 cured patients were discharged, pushing the recovery rate to 97.98 per cent with 207905 cases.

Related News

News Breakfast @6

Ghy: 9600 Prohibited Cough Syrup Bottles Seized

Nepal, China To Give Out Revised Height Of Mt.Everest

Centre Releases CAA Rules For Application Procedure

In a major relief, not a single COVID-19 related death was reported today. The death tally stood at 978 with 0.46 per cent.

So far, the total caseload of the state has touched 212171.

You might also like
Regional

NDFB Cadre Absconding from NIA Custody Arrested

Business

Assam: Business Establishments To Remain Closed on Monday

Regional

CM Orders For Conducting SI Exam Within a Month

Regional

Assam man who jumped Kerala quarantine held

Regional

4 Rhino poachers arrested from Jakhalabandha

Regional

No Petrol, Diesel In Guwahati From Monday

Comments
Loading...