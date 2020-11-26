Assam Detects 150 New COVID Cases, No Death

Assam detected 150 new coronavirus related cases on Thursday. The total active caseload of the state is only 1.55 per cent with 3285 cases.

The new cases were registered out of 20778 tests conducted. The positivity rate has dipped to 0.72 per cent.

Meanwhile, 142 cured patients were discharged, pushing the recovery rate to 97.98 per cent with 207905 cases.

In a major relief, not a single COVID-19 related death was reported today. The death tally stood at 978 with 0.46 per cent.

So far, the total caseload of the state has touched 212171.