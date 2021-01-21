Assam Detects 21 New COVID Cases

Assam recorded 21 new coronavirus related cases on Thursday pushing the active cases to 1221, while no death were reported today.

The new cases were detected out of 16,982 tests conducted in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of  0.12 per cent.

The positive cases have been reported from Kamrup (6), Tinsukia (5), Dibrugarh (2), South Salmara (2)

The death tally of the state now stood at 0.50% with 1,077 cases. However, 1347 patients infected with the virus have died for other ailments so far.

In addition, 116 cured patients were discharged, the National Health Mission (NHM) Assam tweeted. The recoveries have touched 2,13,295. The recovery rate of the state stood at 98.32 per cent.

