Assam Detects 22 New COVID Cases, Active Cases At 286

Assam reported 22 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, while, 18 cured patients were discharged today. The active cases of the state stood at 286.

The new cases were detected out of 14,171 tests conducted, of which Kamrup reported (11) cases, Dibrugarh (8), Bongaigaon, Jorhat, and Kamrup Rural reported one each. Today’s caseload positivity rate is 0.16 per cent.

The death rate stood at 0.50 per cent with 1,096 fatalities so far.

The recoveries rate is at 98.75 per cent with 2,14,997 cases. The total caseload of the state has reached 2,17,726.