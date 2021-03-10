Top StoriesRegional

Assam Detects 22 New COVID Cases, Active Cases At 286

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
0

Assam reported 22 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, while, 18 cured patients were discharged today. The active cases of the state stood at 286.

The new cases were detected out of 14,171 tests conducted, of which Kamrup reported (11) cases, Dibrugarh (8), Bongaigaon, Jorhat, and Kamrup Rural reported one each. Today’s caseload positivity rate is 0.16 per cent.

The death rate stood at 0.50 per cent with 1,096 fatalities so far.

Related News

Assam Polls: AIUDF Announces Second List Of 3 Candidates

Amit Shah Likely To Visit Majuli On March 14

India-Myanmar Road Project To Be Completed Soon

I am Free Now: Shiladitya Dev On Being Ousted From BJP

The recoveries rate is at 98.75 per cent with 2,14,997 cases. The total caseload of the state has reached 2,17,726.

You might also like
National

KCR takes oath as Telangana CM for second time

Top Stories

Tripura Tribal Council To Be Renamed

Regional

Rs. 18.46 lakhs recovered from arrested PWD executive engineer

Regional

Govt announces relief measures for Assam’s daily wage earners

Regional

Two Earthquakes Jolt Assam

National

Pak violates ceasefire along LoC

Comments
Loading...