Assam Detects 3592 New COVID Cases

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam registered 3592 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Consecutively for the second day the state has conducted over one lakh test, the minister emphasised.

The new cases were detected out of the 134570 tests carried out today and the positivity  rate of the state is 2.67%

The active cases tally is now at 34241.

Meanwhile, 142297 recoveries have been made, while, 680 deaths were reported.

So far, the state has recorded a total of 177221 COVID-19 cases.

