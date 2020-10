Assam recorded 398 active coronavirus cases out of 28302 tests conducted on Thursday while 1057 cured patients were discharged. The recovery rate of the state has further improved to 94.13 percent.

5.41 % of the total population of the state is currently infected with the virus. Out of the 398 cases, 110 cases were registered from Kamrup Metro.

The positivity rate of the cases is at 1.41%

The total caseload of the state now stood at 205635 cases.