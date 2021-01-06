Assam Detects 43 New COVID Cases

Assam registered 43 new coronavirus cases out of which 14 were reported from Kamrup Metro on Wednesday, while 79 patients were discharged today.

The new cases were detected out of 23,259 cases carried out today.

Meanwhile, no deaths were reported today. The death tally is at 0.49 per cent with 1,057 cases.

The total recoveries of the state has touched 98.1 per cent with 2,12,325 cases.

The total caseload of the state has pushed to 2,16,424.

1.78 lakhs tests per million population have been conducted so far.