Assam: Doctors’ Stage Protest Against Mixopathy

The Junior Doctors’ Association of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in solidarity with the Indian Medical Association staged a protest against Mixopathy.

The nationwide doctors’ strike will disrupt medical services across the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The strike has been called to protest against the Centre’s decision to allow post-graduate Ayurvedic doctors to conduct surgeries.

The medical services in Assam will also be interrupted except the emergency services and COVID care services.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has issued a call for the withdrawal of non-COVID and non-essential services for 12 hours on Friday. The strike started at 6:00 am and will continue till 6:00 pm today. IMA has maintained that emergency services such as casualty, labour rooms, and emergency surgeries won’t be impacted by the strike as they are exempt from participating in the strike. ICU and CCU services are also exempted. IMA has already indicated that agitation against the government’s decision can intensify in the coming weeks.

“The purity and identity of Ayurveda stand equally challenged. That the council prescribed modern medicine textbooks and Ayurveda institutions practiced surgery with the assistance of modern medical doctors cannot be reason enough to legitimize encroachment into the jurisdiction and competencies of modern medicine,” said Rajan Sharma, national president, IMA.