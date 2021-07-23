Assam: Doom Dooma Man Turns His Home Into International Orchid Hub

By Pratidin Bureau
Orchid Man of Assam

After Ankur Raj Gogoi, Pratidin Time met with Khyanjeet Gogoi of Daisajan Tea Garden of Doom Dooma in Tinisukia who has turned his residence into an international orchid hub.

Gogoi, with his solo efforts has made his home into an orchid hub with more than 750 species of orchids from all over the world.

Khyanjeet Gogoi is also known as the Orchid Man of Assam. He said that orchid conservation is a very potential source to help in the growth of economy.

In view of this, Khyanjeet started his exceptional work in 1993 itself.

Now his orchid hub is home to around 750 species of orchids from all over the world in three green houses.

Many botanists from the country and also abroad have come to his place.

On the other hand, Khyanjeet Gogoi is the first author in Assam to publish a book on Orchids.

Interestingly, many students have also come to the International Orchid Hub of Khyanjeet Gogoi where they studied and received their doctorate degrees.

Orchid Man of Assam, Khyanjeet Gogoi is hopeful that the government of Assam will take a significant step to help the orchid commercialisation in the state.

Also Read: Assam: Devastating Storm In Parts Of Majuli And Dhokuakhana
