Assam: Drugs Smuggling Continued Unabated

The drug smuggling in the state is continued unabated and in a recent development, one drug mafia has been arrested from the Satgaon area in Guwahati and seized huge amounts of drugs along with cash.

In an operation launched by Satgaon police, a huge amount of drugs have been seized and a cash of Rs. 10, 745 and arrested a drug mafia identified as Shahkamal Ali.

The caught Ali red-handed when he was selling drugs at a rented house in Surjya Nagar. However, another drug peddler Inamul Haque absconded from the scene.

Police seized drugs from Inamul’s house during a drive and also seized unwanted products.

A case has been registered at Satgaon police station and police are investigating against the drug smuggling and also conducting a drive to arrest Inamul Haque.

On the other hand, Government Railway Police (GRP) seized an ample amount of heroin from Guwahati Railway Station on Wednesday and arrested one peddler identified as Abdul Masjid.

The GRP seized the heroin worth around Rs. 1lakh from down Kamrup Express. The heroin was brought to give supply to Bengaluru.