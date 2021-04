Assam: Dry Day Declared on May 2 & 3 for Counting of Votes

The Assam government has declared May 2 and 3 as Dry Day on account of the counting of votes for the Assam Assembly elections.

The excise department has issued order to all the deputy commissioners, excise superintendents and sub-divisional orders regarding the same.

However, the order said that the ban on liquor will include the day of the counting of votes which is fixed on May 2 till the time the counting gets over.