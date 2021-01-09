Assam: Dry Run For COVID Vaccination Held

Ahead of the anti-COVID vaccine rollout in India, the Assam government on Friday carried out a dry run for coronavirus vaccination at various health facilities in 14 districts on Friday.

As per reports, the mock drill will be held in regular intervals across 30 districts for health care staff to be prepared during the vacccination drive.

According to a PTI report, the exercise was conducted in Kamrup Metropolitan, Barpeta, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Morigaon, Jorhat, Hailakandi, Tinsukia, Karbi Anglong and South Salmara districts.

In Kamrup metro the dry run was held in Dhirenpara FRU, Natboma MPHC and Marwari Hospital & Research Centre, Athgaon.

The first dry run in the state was held on December 28 and 29 in Nalbari and Sonitpur districts and in Kamrup Metropolitan district on January 2.