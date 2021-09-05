Assam Educational Institutes To Resume Physical Classes Tomorrow Onwards

AssamEducationTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Educational Institutions
Representative Image

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Saturday issued an Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) notice for the educational institutions in the state where it has been mentioned that all the schools and colleges will resume their physical classes from tomorrow, i.e, Monday, September 6.

Starting tomorrow, the classes will start for standard XII upto post graduate level, as stated in the official notification.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu has commented regarding the sitting structure and arragement in schools and college inside the classrooms.

Minister Pegu said that all the students much come to school following the precautionary measures to stay safe.

He also informed that all the lower classes will be open for students in the next phase, keeping in view the improving covid-19 situation in the state.

