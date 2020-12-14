Top StoriesRegional

Assam: Educational Institutions To Reopen From Jan 1

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
138

State Health and Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reiterated that all educational institutions will reopen from January 1, 2021.

Addressing the media on Monday afternoon, Sarma said that all educational institutes will reopen on a regular basis by following coronavirus safety protocols like the mandatory wearing of masks, sanitizing of hands, and maintaining social distancing norms.

COVID-19 protocols such as attending classes on alternative days will be eliminated. Instead, classes on daily basis with full attendance will be conducted from next year.

The decision to reopen the schools has been taken as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is under control in the state, the minister asserted.

The schools in Assam were closed for nine months due to the strict lockdowns imposed in a bid to contain the spread of the virus.

