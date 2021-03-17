Assam Election: Change in Traffic Routes on March 18,19

The Guwahati Traffic Police on Wednesday issued guidelines for vehicular movements in the city on March 18 and 19 as BJP candidates for Assam Assembly elections, Siddhartha Bhattacharyya and Himanta Biswa Sarma will file their nominations on Thursday and Friday respectively.
The DCP Traffic in a press conference said that other than these two leaders, other candidates will also file their nominations with huge rally. In order to make free-movement of vehicles and to avoid chaos and traffic congestion, the traffic police has issued guidelines for commuters for the said days.
The guidelines issued by the Guwahati Traffic department are as follows:
- The vehicles which will come from Maligaon side will have to divert in Bharalumukh U-turn and take AT Road
- The vehicles coming from Saraighat Bridge will have to enter Guwahati via National Highway
- The temporary shops will be evicted from the roadside
- The road in front of Meghdoot Bhawan will be kept empty
- The vehicles could be parked at TC Girls’ High School point, Rotary Club, Bhutnath, Lachit Ghat
- The traffic police urged the citizens to avoid the MG Road for these two days
- The commuters coming from Maligaon to DC office will have to take AT Road
- The Hem Baruah Road and A.T. Road will be available for parking
- The vehicles coming from Maligaon could be parked at Bhutnath
- The vehicles coming from Chandmari will have to divert towards A.T. Road via Reserve Bank