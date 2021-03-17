Assam Election: Change in Traffic Routes on March 18,19

The Guwahati Traffic Police on Wednesday issued guidelines for vehicular movements in the city on March 18 and 19 as BJP candidates for Assam Assembly elections, Siddhartha Bhattacharyya and Himanta Biswa Sarma will file their nominations on Thursday and Friday respectively.

The DCP Traffic in a press conference said that other than these two leaders, other candidates will also file their nominations with huge rally. In order to make free-movement of vehicles and to avoid chaos and traffic congestion, the traffic police has issued guidelines for commuters for the said days.

The guidelines issued by the Guwahati Traffic department are as follows: