The voter turnout in the second phase of Assam Assembly elections across 39 constituencies has been recorded at 63.04 percent till 4 PM, according to data provided by the Election Commission of India.

As of 4 PM, Nalbari constituency witnessed the highest voting percentage with a voter turnout of 71.00 percent, and Jamanumukh recorded the lowest voter turnout of 52.30 percent.

The second phase of polling for assembly elections began at 7 AM on Thursday and is currently underway.