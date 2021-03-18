Assam Election: Rahul Gandhi to visit Assam on March 19

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit poll-bound Assam on March 19. Gandhi will be in the state for a 2-day trip for the election campaign. He will make a visit to Lahowal College in Dibrugarh where he will interact with the students.

After visiting Lahowal College, the Congress leader will then move to Dinjoy Tea estate in Chabua and will hold a meeting with the tea workers.

Later on the day, Gandhi will address a mega rally at Doomdooma in Tinsukia district.

On his second day on March 20, Gandhi will address two rallies in eastern Assam at Mariani and Gohpur.

This will be the second visit of Rahul Gandhi to Assam ahead of the Assembly elections in the State.